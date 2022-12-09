The Brazilian left back will not feature in Brazil’s starting line up to face Croatia in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil and Croatia are all set and ready to play in a tough quarterfinal match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match cannot end in a tie and in case tied at the end of 90 minutes the game is decided on either an advantage in extra time or penalty kicks.

Tite put out his starting lineup and has gone with a back four of Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Danilo. Missing from the back line is Juventus left back Alex Sandro.

Here is the reason why Alex Sandro is not in the starting lineup for Brazil vs Croatia.

Whys Alex Sandro out of Brazil’s starting XI?

Alex Sandro has yet to fully recover from a muscle problem in his left hip. Up until yesterday Sandro was training but it looked more and more difficult that he would start this critical match for Tite’s side. Sandro was subbed of against Switzerland in the 86th minute.

Alex Sandro is 31 and has 39 caps for the five-time champions and 2 goals. Sandro won the Copa America 2019 and a South American championship in 2018. Sandro currently plays for Juventus where he has participated in 17 matches this season.