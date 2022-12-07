Croatia and Brazil clash off on Friday at the Education City Stadium in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Croatia vs Brazil: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Croatia will come against Brazil at the Education City Stadium in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Knockout Stage soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Expectedly, Brazil are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won three times so far, while the Croatia men's national team have not won to this day. The remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on June 3, 2018, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Selecao in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to decide who will face the winner of the Netherlands vs Argentina matchup in the Semi-Finals.

Croatia vs Brazil: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Croatia vs Brazil: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Croatia vs Brazil: Storylines

Croatia had to beat Japan on penalties after a 1-1 draw to get to the Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals. Meanwhile, Brazil set up a meeting with the 2018 runners-up after overcoming South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 17, 2005, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting Quarter-Finals clash, we will see who will qualify or miss out on the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Croatia vs Brazil in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter-Finals game between Croatia and Brazil, to be played on Saturday, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, will be broadcasted in the United States. Other options include Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Network, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Croatia vs Brazil: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Brazil. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.36 odds to progress to the next round. Croatia, meanwhile, have 8.50 odds to cause an upset in this match, while a tie would result in a 5.00 payout.

BetMGM Croatia 8.50 Tie 5.00 Brazil 1.36

* Odds by BetMGM