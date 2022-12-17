Dejan Lovren had been a very important player for Croatia's run into the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, the defender won't be starting the match for the third place against Morocco and here are the important reasons why.

Croatia are now a regular challenger in the World Cup to traditional contenders such as Brazil, Italy, Germany, France or Argentina. After their best participation ever, by reaching the final in 2018, Zlatko Dalic's team found themselves again at Qatar with a real shot at the title.

In 1998, Croatia had their breakthrough performance getting a third-place with Davor Suker as their star and the top-scorer of the tournament with six goals. Now, in Qatar 2022, they have a chance to reach the podium and claim a medal again with a victory against Morocco.

Croatia survived Group F in the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Belgium, Canada and Morocco. Then, as runner-up, they had to face Japan and eliminated the Asian team in the Round of 16 after a thrilling penalty shootout. In the quarterfinals they shocked Brazil, but fell in the semifinals with Argentina. In that run, Dejan Lovren was a key piece for Zlatko Dalic, but he won't start in the match for the third place.

Why is Dejan Lovren not starting against Morocco

Dejan Lovren is the thrid player with the most games for Croatia in World Cup history just behind Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic. However, in a tactical decision by coach Zlatko Dalic, the defender goes to the bench for the third place match against Morocco. Josip Sutalo gets the call alongside Josko Gvardiol.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.