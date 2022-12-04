England will try to book their ticket for the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a win against Senegal. However, they will have to do so with one of their stars on the bench. Here, check out why Jack Grealish isn't in the starting eleven for this match.

Jack Grealish is certainly considered one of the rising stars of the Premier League and one of the most interesting prospects of England. However, he won’t be starting the game of Round of 16 for the Three Lions against Senegal in Qatar 2022.

Grealish has played some minutes in this World Cup, and he scored a goal against Iran in the 90th minute, helping the team get a 6-2 win in their opening match. While he played only 30 minutes in that match, his performance was promising.

However, he couldn’t repeat the feat in the match against the USMNT, in which he was a second half substitute. He also played 30 minutes against Wales, replacing Marcus Rashford, who scored two goals that night.

Why is Jack Grealish not playing vs. Senegal in the Round of 16?

The Manchester City striker will start once again on the bench for England, in the match against Senegal. This decision doesn’t have anything to do with physical problems, but a tactical decision by Garreth Southgate.

Southgate has decided to go with the same attackers he used against Wales: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Phil Foden. However, as it has been the case during the whole tournament, Grealish is expected to be one of the first subs to come in.

