Manchester City paid one of the biggest fees in club history to sign Jack Grealish. The midfielder will be crucial for England in the World Cup at Qatar and here you can find more details about his spectacular contract with the Citizens.

Jack Grealish is one of the soccer players with the most exquisite technique and vision of the game. The midfielder was born on September 10, 1995, and, since he was very young, the talent was notorious. At the age of six, an Aston Villa scout named Jim Thomas signed him and the rest is history.

Grealish grew in the Aston Villa's academy and spent 19 years in the club. After a brief loan at Notts County, the midfielder made his debut with the Villans in 2014. He was simply a virtous of the game and, after the 2020 Euro (which was played in 2021 because of the pandemic), one of the biggest clubs in England took a chance on him.

Pep Guardiola saw Jack Grealish as a perfect fit for his system and, as a consequence, Manchester City made an offer impossible to reject for Aston Villa. Read here to find out more details about that impressive contract.

Jack Grealish's contract with Manchester City: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

Manchester City signed Jack Grealish to a six-year/$106 million contract. It was a transfer that shocked the market considering the amount was impressive after the economic crisis worldwide due to the pandemic. The Citizens paid a record fee of $139 million for the player. Just incredible.

Jack Grealish became the newest additon to Manchester City with an annual salary of almost $18 million. That's $1.5 million per month, $375k per week, $53k per day and $2k per hour.

Now, Jack Grealish keeps proving his quality in the Premier League and will be a cornerstone for England at the World Cup in Qatar. Gareth Southgate's team is one of the favorites to win it all and the midfielder could play a major role in the quest for their first title since 1966.