Portugal will have a challenging test to pass when they face Morocco at the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. Find out here why Joao Cancelo is starting on the bench in this World Cup game.

Qatar 2022: Why is Joao Cancelo not starting for Portugal vs. Morocco?

Many teams are starting to say goodbye to this year's FIFA World Cup, while others continue dreaming. Portugal hope to be one of the latter, but first they'll have to take care of business against Morocco.

The African team has already shown its credentials at Qatar 2022, finishing as Group F leaders against all odds before pulling off a shock against Spain in the Round of 16. Now, it's Portugal's turn to make sure Morocco don't produce another upset.

Fernando Santos has therefore named a star-studded starting eleven, which will have some notable absences regardless. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo is also starting on the bench.

Why was Joao Cancelo benched for the Portugal game against Morocco

Joao Cancelo doesn't have any injury, so the reason he's not starting against Morocco is a tactical decision. Santos has chosen Diogo Dalot and Raphael Guerreiro as starting wing-backs, so the Man City star will have to wait on the bench.

