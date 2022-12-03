Josh Sargent played all the matches during the group stage for the USMNT in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, he is out for the Round of 16 match against the Netherlands. Read here to find out why Gregg Berhalter made this surprising decision.

The USMNT are betting on youth to have a great performance in Qatar 2022 and so far Gregg Berhalter is accomplishing that goal. This roster is the second-youngest for the US in World Cup history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days. Furthermore, DeAndre Yedlin is the only player who had previous tournament's experience (Brazil 2014).

Josh Sargent beat Ricardo Pepi in the race for a spot in the World Cup 26-man squad on US attack considering Gregg Berhalter preferred the competitiveness of the EFL Championship (Sargent/Norwich City) over the Eredivisie (Pepi/FC Groningen). The 22-year old striker made an immediate impact in the World Cup by starting against Wales and Iran. He also played as substitute in the game with England in Group B.

Now, the United States face the Netherlands in a single-elimination game at the Round of 16 looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. However, in a very unexpected announcement for thousands of fans, Josh Sargent will not play at Khalifa International Stadium.

Why is Josh Sargent not playing in United States vs Netherlands?

In the second half of the game against Iran in Group B, Josh Sargent injured his ankle after stepping on the ball in a very unfortunate play with Majid Hosseini. He had to leave the field and was replaced by Haji Wright (77').

Prior to the game with the Netherlands, coach Gregg Berhalter was very cautious about the status of Josh Sargent. Then, just minutes before the match, the USMNT confirmed that the striker had been oficially ruled out leaving the team with only 25 players dressed for the game. Jesus Ferreira will take his place on attack.

If the United States beat the Netherlands, their next game on the quarterfinals will be on Friday, December 9. That will give Josh Sargent at least five more days of rest so he could be available for what would be a possible historic matchup for the USMNT in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

