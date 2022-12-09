Josko Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Croatian player shocked many fans wearing a mask in the quarterfinals against Brazil and here are the important reasons why.

Croatia are playing in their third consecutive World Cup (sixth overall). Though that number might seem low, the European team have become a frequent contender in the last editions of the tournament. Qatar 2022 hasn't been the exception by reaching the quarterfinals.

The best participation for Croatia came in 2018 when they reached the final and lost it against France in Moscow. In 1998, they had a breakthrough performance as third-place with Davor Suker as their star and the top-scorer of the tournament with six goals.

Now, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Josko Gvardiol has become one of the biggest revelations. The 20-yeard old defender from RB Leipzig, might soon sign with a top-club in Europe after brilliant matches with Croatia. Also, one of the details which has made Gvardiol famous is his mask. Continue reading to find out why he uses it.

Why does Josko Gvardiol wear a mask in the World Cup?

A few weeks ago, Josko Gvardiol suffered a massive hit in the face after colliding with his teammate at RB Leipzig, Willi Orban. That incident occurred during a game in the Bundesliga against Freiburg.

Josko Gvardiol had to be taken to the hospital with a broken nose and a huge injury on his right eye. As a consequence, the medical staff recommended him to wear a mask in order to avoid contact during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.