NFL News: Geno Smith and DK Metcalf critique Seahawks' performance despite win

The Seattle Seahawks secured a hard-fought 6-3 NFL victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday, December 26, in a game heavily influenced by torrential rain. The weather conditions were the standout storyline, significantly limiting offensive production for both teams, as neither managed to exceed 265 offensive yards. This lackluster performance drew criticism from fans and analysts alike. Despite the challenges, Geno Smith and DK Metcalf shared their perspectives on the game.

“It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, man. Gutting out a 6-3 win feels just as good as winning the game 44-41, It’s all about getting wins, and I have the utmost confidence in my guys, the guys up front, the defense, our coaching staff, the entire organization. It’s a big game coming up, but we’re all going to stick to our process and get ready for another week,” affirmed Smith.

One thing is certain: the Seattle Seahawks achieved what mattered most, snapping their two-game losing streak. If they hope to make a playoff push, winning both this game against the Bears and the next one against the Los Angeles Rams is essential. For now, they are staying on track to meet that goal. DK Metcalf also shared his perspective on the team’s performance and what needs improvement: “I’ve got to go back and watch the film…from my perspective, I think we’ve just got to run the ball more.”

The Seahawks’ low offensive effectiveness has raised concerns among fans, as the team must deliver a flawless finish to the season to keep their playoff hopes alive and remain in contention for the division title. They will also be relying on a win by the Arizona Cardinals over the Los Angeles Rams, which would position them closer to securing the division crown. On the bright side, the Seahawks’ defense continues to shine. Key plays, including sacks on Caleb Williams, were instrumental in keeping the team alive during their gritty victory over the Bears.

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald expresses confidence in Seahawks’ playoff chances

The Seahawks no longer control their fate in the race for the NFC West division title. To be crowned division champions and secure direct entry into the playoffs, they must rely on a Cardinals victory over the Rams. If that doesn’t happen, the Seahawks will face a more challenging path, needing to secure a wild card spot. This would require them to win their remaining games and hope for favorable results from other teams.

Head coach Mike Macdonald remains optimistic about his team’s chances: “We’re in the mode of control what we can control…we know what’s coming next week. We’re going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game. We’re praying that it’s for the division championship.”

The Seahawks lost the chance to secure their playoff spot on their own terms weeks ago. Now, their only option is to win every remaining game and wait for other results to fall in their favor.