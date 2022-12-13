The Inter Milan striker will be on the bench yet again today in Argentina’s semifinal match against Croatia.

Argentina went from the biggest down to the highest high at the FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022. What was a disaster against Saudi Arabia was total jubilation against the Netherlands. Lionel Messi and company are now set to face Croatia in the semifinals in a rematch from their group stage clash in Russia 2018.

Argentina and Croatia also met in France 1998 and the record is 1-1-0 between the two sides with the semifinal being the decider at least at the World Cup level. Argentina has a stat that favors them which is they have never lost a semifinal match at the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni has released his starting lineup and not included is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, here is the reason why Martinez is not in the starting XI.

Why is Lautaro Martinez not in the starting XI against Croatia?

Lautaro Martinez had been the preferred striker for Lionel Scaloni during qualification phase and in the first few matches at the World Cup, but the emergence of Julián Álvarez during his time at Manchester City and on the national team has made Lionel Scaloni think twice.

Julián Álvarez has played very well linking up with Enzo Fernandez and Lionel Messi and seems better suited to Scaloni 's style. Look for Martinez to come off the bench in case he is needed by the Argentina manager.

The winner of the match between Argentina and Croatia will play the World Cup final on Sunday against the winner of France - Morocco.