The Albiceleste takes on Croatia at the FIFA World Cup semifinals where the winner gets to play in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Argentina went from the biggest down to the highest high at the FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022. What was a disaster against Saudi Arabia was total jubilation against the Netherlands. Lionel Messi and company are now set to face Croatia in the semifinals in a rematch from their group stage clash in Russia 2018.

Argentina and Croatia also met in France 1998 and the record is 1-1-0 between the two sides with the semifinal being the decider at least at the World Cup level. Argentina has a stat that favors them which is they have never lost a semifinal match at the FIFA World Cup.

So, what happens if Argentina tie Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals? Watch the World Cup in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

What happens if Argentina and Croatia end in a tie?

World Cup knockout matches cannot end in a tie after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time or be decided on penalty kicks. For Croatia it would be their second consecutive World Cup final, for Argentina a return trip to the final since 2014 where they were defeated by Germany in extra time.

The winner of Argentina - Croatia will play on Sunday against the winner of France - Morocco for the FIFA World Cup, the loser will play on Saturday in the third-place match.