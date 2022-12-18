The Inter Milan striker will be on the bench in the World Cup final against France, find out why Lautaro Martinez is not starting against France in the FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina and France are set to meet in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, the winner will become a three-time World Cup champion. For Argentina it has been a wild ride, one that started with a bitter defeat against Saudi Arabia and then a rebound performance against Poland and a commanding victory against Croatia to make it to the final.

For France it has been business as usual, with a side that has been both professional and attractive on the field. Didier Deschamps side defeated darlings Morocco to make it to the final but also knocked out a highly competitive England squad.

For Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez the World Cup has seen him go from starter to bench player, find out why Lautaro Martinez is not starting against France in the FIFA World Cup final.

Why is Lautaro Martinez not starting in the World Cup final?

Lautaro Martinez had been the preferred striker for Lionel Scaloni during the qualification phase and in the first few matches at the World Cup, but the emergence of Julián Álvarez during his time at Manchester City and on the national team has made Lionel Scaloni think twice.

Julián Álvarez has four goals in the FIFA World Cup and has played very well linking up with Enzo Fernandez and Lionel Messi and seems better suited to Scaloni 's style. Look for Martinez to come off the bench in case he is needed by the Argentina manager.

Argentina 's starting XI against France in the World Cup final will be: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria; Messi and Álvarez.