Argentina and France will face each other to define the winner of the 2022 World Cup. However, before the decisive match, several artists will take the stage during the Closing Ceremony of 2022 Qatar. Check out when and how to watch it in your country.

After 63 games, it’s time for the big final of the 2022 World Cup between Argentina and France. Millions of fans will be watching to know who will be crowned champions. However, first there will be a closing ceremony to say goodbye to the tournament.

During the opening ceremony, actor Morgan Freeman made a surprise appearance and BTS’ member Jungkook sang “Dreamers,” which is part of the official soundtrack for this tournament. However, singers such as Maluma or Shakira didn’t perform, despite rumors.

This time, however, FIFA has already announced the performers for the closing ceremony:

Davido and Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’, Ozuna and Gims will do ‘Arhbo’, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal will perform ‘Light the Sky’.

When is the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The 2022 World Cup closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 18th before the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. The ceremony, according to FIFA, will last 15 minutes.

What time is the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at 4.30 PM (local time), one hour and a half before the kick-off for the final between Argentina and France. This time, the ceremony is shorter but organizers still need time to prepare the pitch before the game. Here, check out the start time in your country:

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Cameroon: 2:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 AM

Costa Rica: 7:30 AM

Croatia: 2:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Ecuador: 8:30 AM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM (WIB), 9:30 PM (WITA), 10:30 PM (WIT)

Iran: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Japan: 10:30 PM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM (EST)/ 7:30 AM (CST)/ 6:30 AM (MST)

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 PM

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 2:30 PM

Poland: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Qatar: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Senegal: 1:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

South Korea: 10:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

Switzerland: 2:30 PM

Tanzania: 4:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM

Tunisia: 2:30 PM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET), 7:30 AM (CT), 6:30 AM (MT), 5:30 AM (PT)

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony in your country?

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Televisión Pública

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: La Une, rtbf.be/sport, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: CTV, TSN1, TSN5, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN App, CTV App, TSN4, RDS App

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, TUDN, Sky HD, TD +, ViX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: dr.dk, TV2 Denmark, DR 1, TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Canal del Futbol, CNT Play, Teleamazonas

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Das Erste, MagentaTV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, MTV India HD, DD Sports, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2, BBC One

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Unifi TV, TV Okey, RTM TV2 , Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Sky HD, ViX, VIX+, Azteca 7, TUDN, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, Arryadia TNT, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: NRK TV, NRK1

Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Alkass Two, Alkass One, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport CSN, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand.

South Korea: KBS Korea, MBC Korea

Spain: TVE La 1, Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, fuboTV España

Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, UBC TV, DStv Now, New World Sport1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, BBC One

United States: fuboTV (free-trial), Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network

