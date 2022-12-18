The Chelsea midfielder will not partake in the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, find out why.

Qatar 2022: Why is N'Golo Kante not playing for France vs. Argentina?

Argentina and France are set to meet in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, the winner will become a three-time World Cup champion. For Argentina it has been a wild ride, one that started with a bitter defeat against Saudi Arabia and then a rebound performance against Poland and a commanding victory against Croatia to make it to the final.

For France it has been business as usual, with a side that has been both professional and attractive on the field. Didier Deschamps side defeated darlings Morocco to make it to the final but also knocked out a highly competitive England squad.

France has had five major players miss out on the World Cup none bigger than Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, and Karim Benzema. Find out why N'Golo Kanté will not be playing in the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Why N'Golo Kanté missed the World Cup

N'Golo Kanté did not make the French World Cup side due to a serious hamstring injury, capped 53 times with 2 goals the Chelsea midfielder unfortunately was not able to play in his second World Cup.

France’s starting XI for the World Cup final is: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud, and Mbappe.