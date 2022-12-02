Brazil have already qualified for the following round at Qatar 2022, but they have yet to secure the top spot in Group G. Therefore, many wonder why Neymar is not playing against Cameroon.

Qatar 2022: Why is Neymar Jr. not playing for Brazil vs. Cameroon in the World Cup?

Brazil arrived in Qatar 2022 as one of, if not the strongest candidate to win the FIFA World Cup. Tite's men have so far lived up to the expectations, having claimed comfortable wins against Serbia and Switzerland.

With a ticket to the knockout stages already under their belt, La Verde-amarela also have the top spot in Group G all but secured. Though Brazil still have to face Cameroon, they only need a draw to finish as leaders.

Therefore, Tite decided to make significant changes to the lineup. Of course, many starters will be rested ahead of the Round of 16, but Neymar will not even be available to come on in the second half.

Why is Neymar not available for Brazil against Cameroon

Neymar is missing Brazil's game against Cameroon due to an ankle sprain sustained on Matchday 1 against Serbia. The PSG star was ruled out for at least the Round of 16, though it remains to be seen whether he makes it on time.

