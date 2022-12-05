Japan take on Croatia aiming to keep their FIFA World Cup aspirations alive. Check out here why Takefusa Kubo is not playing in this Qatar 2022 Round of 16 game.

Qatar 2022: Why is Takefusa Kubo not playing for Japan vs. Croatia?

Japan have defied the odds and made it out of the group stage in great fashion, finishing as leaders of Group E. The Asian team produced upsets against Spain (2nd) and Germany, who missed out on a ticket to the Qatar 2022 round of 16.

The Japanese national team set up a meeting with Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals, a stage it has never reached at a World Cup so far. Therefore, this could be a historic game for Japanese soccer.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu has made three changes to the lineup, with Takefusa Kubo being dropped from the matchday squad. Check out why the winger is missing this crucial game.

Why is Takefusa Kubo not playing for Japan against Croatia

Takefusa Kubo has been ruled out for Japan's game against Croatia due to injury. The Real Sociedad star had to be subbed off at halftime vs. Spain, and he missed training in the weekend.

