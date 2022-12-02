Brazil and Cameroon clash on Matchday 3 of Group G at Qatar 2022. Find out here why Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is not in La Verde-amarela's starting lineup.

Qatar 2022: Why is Vinicius Junior not starting for Brazil vs. Cameroon?

Brazil got off to a great start at Qatar 2022. With comfortable victories against Serbia and Switzerland, La Canarinha have secured a place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Of course, that's what the soccer community were expecting from the five-time world champions. Tite's men arrived in Qatar in high spirits, having finished atop the Conmebol qualifiers without losing a single game.

With six points under their belt, Brazil only need a draw against Cameroon to finish atop their group. Therefore, it makes sense that Tite made a number of changes to the lineup, with Vinicius Junior dropped to the bench.

Why is Vinicius Junior not playing for Brazil against Cameroon

Vinicius Junior doesn't have any injury, the reason he is not playing against Cameroon is that Tite preferred to rest him. Giving the Real Madrid star more workload isn't worth the risk. After all, they need Vini at his best for the knockout phase.

Do you think Brazil have what it takes to succeed this year? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.