Once again, the talented Borussia Dortmund player is nowhere to be found on the pitch. So, why isn't Gio Reyna starting for the USMNT vs. Iran?

The United States Men's National Team takes the pitch for a must-win game vs. Iran. Both teams could move on to the next round with a win in this game, and there's way too much at stake, given these countries' shared history.

Iran even tried to have the USMNT kicked out of the World Cup due to a controversy with their flag, and Tyler Adams had to deal with a rather uncomfortable question when addressing the Iranian media.

So, considering how much is at stake this time, one could only wonder that Gregg Berhalter would send his best men to the pitch. If that's the case, then why isn't Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna playing?

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Gio Reyna Playing Vs. Iran?

According to former USMNT player Eric Wynalda, there's a feud between Gio Reyna and coach Gregg Berhalter, up to the point where he lied about Reyna's fitness when he didn't sub him in vs. Wales:

"With Gio Reyna out of the lineup right now, which has been a massive controversy within the team, even his own teammates are wanting him on the field and it seems to be some internal strife with the manager Gregg Berhalter," Wynalda said. "He was fit to play, Berhalter did lie to the media, and the player had to go along with that story."

Reyna is arguably the USMNT's most talented player, so he should be subbed on if they need him, regardless of Berhalter's personal feelings about him. Also, he could be coaching for his job, so he cannot afford this right now.

The USMNT has been solid at the center of the pitch and defensively, but they've lacked playmaking, creation, and ball security at times, which are three things the Borussia Dortmund star can give them. Hopefully, this decision won't come back to haunt Berhalter with an early exit, as this generation is just way too talented.