The Quarter-Finals matchups this weekend will put an end to the third week of the four-week-long 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this article, you can see whether there are any World Cup matches scheduled for December 11.

The previous day's, Saturday, December 11 football schedule featured the last two 2022 World Cup Quarter-Finals matchups. By defeating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, Morocco made history by becoming the first African team to advance to the World Cup Semi-Fiinals.

As a result of a miscue by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Walid Regragui's team and all of Africa celebrated a historic goal thanks to the efforts of the striker. Ronaldo, who had been kept on the bench by manager Fernando Santos, finally entered the game in the 51st minute but it was too late for the Selecao to mount a comeback.

Later, France became the last semifinalist with a 2-1 win over England. Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring with a magnificent long-range strike. Following the interval, Harry Kane scored a penalty kick to tie the game. Les Blues took the lead again in the dying minutes via Olivier Giroud, and thanks to Kane's spectacular miss on a second penalty shot, they held on for the victory.

Are there going to be any Qatar 2022 games on December 12?

The competition is rapidly approaching its conclusion. There have been a lot of surprises in the 62 games played so far since the tournament began on home soil in Qatar with a match versus Ecuador.

Those with a voracious hunger for these matchups will be disappointed to learn that there are no games scheduled for Monday, December 12; however, this hiatus will only be temporary. The Semi-Finals will commence the next day, on December 13, 2022, after a two-day break. Take a look at the World Cup Semi-Finals schedule:

Tuesday, December 13: Argentina vs Croatia 2:00 PM (ET); Lusail Stadium

Thursday, December 14: France vs Morocco 2:00 PM (ET); Al Khor Stadium

