The World Cup final will have an estimated 89,000 fans inside the Lusail Stadium where the home crowd will be decidedly in Argentina’s favor.

Qatar 2022 World Cup Final: France will be overwhelmingly the away team against Argentina

Argentina and France are set to meet in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, the winner will become a three-time World Cup champion. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, PSG teammates, will face off as both are tied on top of the golden boot race with 5 goals each.

The FIFA World Cup has averaged a total of 52,624 fans per game for a total of 3,315,286 fans in 63 matches. The World Cup final will take place at the Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 88,966 and played host to 10 World Cup matches.

According to reports, 55,000 of the 89,000 fans will be Argentine, making it one of the biggest lopsided crowd splits in World Cup finals history. France will have to make do with a very small crowd in a match which seems the neutrals will also be rooting for Argentina.

How many French fans at the World Cup Final?

According to World Soccer Talk a total of only 6,000 fans will be 100% on the side of Didier Deschamps squad. History is still on the side of Argentina as in three World Cup matches Argentina has won 2 to France’s one, but France won the last meeting in 2018 with roughly the same squad.

France will have some celebrities rooting for them in the United States as famed director Spike Lee has pledged his allegiance to France.

Argentina 's starting XI against France in the World Cup final will be: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria; Messi and Álvarez.

France’s starting XI for the World Cup final is: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud, and Mbappe.