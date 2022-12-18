After 36 years, Argentina have won the World Cup and Lionel Messi has now won every major trophy in soccer. It’s an amazing feat for one of the best players ever, and other sports figures are congratulating the captain and the team.

It was a hard-fought match, despite Argentina having a 2-0 advantage during the first half, Mabppé put France back in the fight with a brace. Messi appeared once again, after scoring the first, to put the 3-2 during extratime. But from the penalty spot, Kylian Mbappé made it 3-3 and the game went to a penalty shootout.

Thanks to Dibu Martinez's incredible performance, saving one penalty, Argentina won 4-2. Here, check out what Roger Federer, Lebron James, Andy Murray and more stars are saying about Argentina’s World Cup win.

Sports world react to Lionel Messi and Argentina’s win in the 2022 World Cup

Roger Federer said that the win was “fairytale stuff.” Before greeting Lionel Messi: “Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you.

Congrats Leo and Argentina. Special and historic.”

Meanwhile, Lebron James also saluted Messi with a tweet in which he put goats emojis. Meanwhile, Andy Murray, who has been supporting Argentina from the start, said on Twitter: “Is Messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man,” which Juan Martin Del Potro also responded with “he’s whatever you want.”

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas also wrote “Messi is invincible. Happiest man on earth!” David Beckham also congratulated Messi with an Instagram post with photos of the Argentine captain. Casper Ruud also published a video with the Argentina’s jersey. Meanwhile, Neymar also congratulated Messi on a tuit.

