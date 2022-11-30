Serbia will play against Switzerland at the Stadium 974 in a huge match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find out the probable lineups for this must-watch game for the second place in Group G.

Serbia and Switzerland will play against each other at the Stadium 974 for the last spot in the knockout stage in Group G of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Eagles and the Red Crosses will fight for the last Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this game.

With a winless performance, Serbia will enter the final group-stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup with all the pressure to win at any cost. In fact, last matchup performance was better than their opener, but the Eagles conceded 3 goals in less than 30 minutes, which almost ended as a loss for them.

On the other side, Switzerland will have to make anything but lose this game to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, the Red Crosses will have the odds to their advantage because in the last game between these two national teams, Switzerland picked up the win.

Serbia Probable Lineup

There are two major concerns for Serbia in this match's starting lineup. In the attacking midfielder position Filip Kostic would make his first start in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the biggest concern comes in the striker position as Dusan Vlahovic hasn't seen much minutes in the tournament.

Serbia's probable starting lineup: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic; Filip Kostić, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Saša Lukić, Andrija Živković; Dusan Tadić, and Aleksandar Mitrović.

Switzerland Probable Lineup

For the Red Crosses, all the positions are covered and the confidence that Murat Yakin has on their men for the job is crucial. That's why almost the same eleven players that started against Brazil will be in the lineup for this match as well.

Switzerland's probable starting lineup: Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodríguez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji y Silvan Widmer; Rubén Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow, Remo Freuler; Breel Embolo and Xherdan Shaqiri.



