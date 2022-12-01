Serbia and Switzerland close out their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a tough match for both. This clash will be played at Stadium 974. Check out who will be the referee of this group G game.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group G match?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is having thrilling endings so far, and this one between Serbia and Switzerland could be that way too with a place in the round of 16 on the line. Find out who will be the referee of this group G game.

Serbia arrived as a candidate to take a spot in the next round, but now they will be pressed to win. They played well against Brazil, though they lost 2-0. The tie vs Cameroon has them now with just one point. Baring an upset from the Africans, a victory here will qualify the Serbians.

Switzerland was the other teams ready to get that second place in the group. The difference is that they were able to beat Cameroon, so they stand behind the Brazilians without being forced to win. Either a triumph or a tie could get them to the next round.

Who is the referee of Serbia vs Switzerland going to be?

It seems that this will be a very fought game for everything that is at stake. A place in the round of 16 could go to one of them, so this clash between Serbia and Switzerland will require a lot of attention. The person in charge of the match might also have some focus on him too.

Fernando Rapallini from Argentina will be the main referee of this battle. Juan Pablo Belatti will be the assistant referee 1, Diego Yamil Bonfá the assistant referee 2, and Kevin Ortega the fourth official.

