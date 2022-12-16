One of the best midfielders in the history of Spain has made the toughest announcement of his career. Read here to find out what happened with Sergio Busquets after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Sergio Busquets won it all while playing for the National Team of Spain. He was essential for the victory at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa alongside names in the midfield such Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso and Xavi. Then, in 2012, Busquets also participated in one of soccer's greatest performances when the Spanish squad defeated Italy with a score of 4-0 in the final to take home the UEFA Euro.

After the Golden Age for Spain, Sergio Busquets played three more World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022. During his final appearance at Qatar, he was the leader and captain for coach Luis Enrique playing as a starter in the four games of the tournament: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan and Morocco.

Now, at 34-years old, Sergio Busquets confirmed its time to leave the National Team of Spain. This comes as a huge surprise for thousands of fans considering there were no signs pointing towards that decision. Continue reading to find out why Busquets says goodbye.

Why is Sergio Busquets retiring from Spain?

According to Sergio Busquets, it's time for a new generation of players to take over Spain's midfield. Though he could have played in the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals and the UEFA Euro 2024, the legend of FC Barcelona said in an emotional message that was not possible.

"I would like to announce that after 15 years and 143 matches, the time has come for me to say goodbye from the National Team. I would like to thank all the people who accompanied me in this long journey. Since Vicente del Bosque, who gave me the chance to start, all the way to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy until the last second.", said Sergio Busquets in his Instagram account.

Sergio Busquets also thanked other Spain coaches like Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro and Robert Moreno. At the moment, the midfielder leaves the National Team but will continue playing for FC Barcelona.

