Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 group stage will have this interesting duel between Portugal (already qualified for the round of 16) and South Korea. Here we tell you who will be the referee in this game that could be decisive in group H.

The activity in group H closes with two games that promise to be of great interest. Ghana and Uruguay will play on one side, and Portugal will face South Korea on the other. Here we will tell you who will be the referee of the game between Europeans and Asians. Remember that you can watch it in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Group 4 will be defined and two of its members will advance to the round of 16. One of them is already known who will be: Portugal, who obtained their place in the next round after their victories against Ghana and Uruguay, and now seek to close the group in the best possible way.

South Korea have ahead the toughest game of this World Cup. Not only because they have to face the most difficult opponent, but also because they have to beat him to have any hope of advancing to the next round. Without a doubt, that will make this game a very interesting one.

Referee for South Korea vs Portugal

The main referee for this game will be the Argentine Facundo Tello. Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Braislovsky; Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade. Fourth Official: Maguette N'Diaye.

