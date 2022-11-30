The group stage has come to an end for the United States and Mexico. Unfortunately, El Tri didn't make it to the knockout stage while the USMNT did, achieving an unprecedented stat in the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022 has ended for Mexico, but not for the USMNT. With the United States in the Round of 16 and El Tri out, the Stars and Stripes achieved an unprecedented FIFA World Cup stat the puts them as the best team in Concacaf nowadays.

In Matchday 3 of Qatar 2022, the USMNT acquired their ticket to the Round of 16 with the win against Iran. This is huge for the Stars and Stripes after missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand is Mexico. Unfortunately, El Tri didn't make it to the knockout stage after being eliminated due to goal difference. This ends their streak of seven consecutive tournaments going to the Round of 16, but also means a new stat between them and the USMNT in the FIFA World Cups.

United States sets a new stat in the World Cup after Mexico's elimination in Qatar 2022

The USMNT got their ticket to the Round of 16 after a terrific run in Group B. They will play against the Netherlands, which of course won't be easy, but anything is possible in a FIFA World Cup.

Mexico didn't have the same fate. El Tri defeated Saudi Arabia and tied in points with Poland, but the goal difference gave the Europeans the ticket to the next round and eliminated the North Americans.

As Mexico will be returning home sooner than expected and the USMNT will stay longer, this sets a new unprecedented stat for the United States that makes them the favorites in Concacaf.

It is the first time since 1930 that, when both teams played the tournament, one doesn't make it to the Round of 16. In the first FIFA World Cup, El Tri ended at the bottom of Group A, while the Stars and Stripes managed to be leaders of Group D.

