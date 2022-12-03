Lionel Messi has once again put Argentina in front at Qatar 2022, this time against Australia in the Round of 16. Check out here his beautiful goal in this FIFA World Cup game.

Lionel Messi has done it again. When Argentina were struggling to break the deadlock against Australia, the PSG superstar showed up to give his team a crucial goal in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16.

Messi, who had already scored against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, has recorded his ninth goal at a FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Armando Maradona (8). Now, he's just one shy of Gabriel Batistuta.

The No. 10 capped off a fantastic team play, in which he combined with Alexis Mac Allister to have a beautiful finish that got past Matthew Ryan. Check out here the video of Messi's 779th career goal.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Australia

