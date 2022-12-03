Lionel Messi has done it again. When Argentina were struggling to break the deadlock against Australia, the PSG superstar showed up to give his team a crucial goal in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16.
Messi, who had already scored against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, has recorded his ninth goal at a FIFA World Cup, surpassing Diego Armando Maradona (8). Now, he's just one shy of Gabriel Batistuta.
The No. 10 capped off a fantastic team play, in which he combined with Alexis Mac Allister to have a beautiful finish that got past Matthew Ryan. Check out here the video of Messi's 779th career goal.
Watch: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Australia
US viewers
UK viewers