Lionel Messi has once again gotten on the scoresheet from the penalty spot to put Argentina in front against France at the Qatar 2022 final. Watch the video of his goal here.

It's happened again. Argentina were awarded a penalty, and Lionel Messi made sure to put his team in front on the biggest of stages. La Albiceleste have taken the lead against France and their World Cup hopes are now through the roof.

It all started with Angel Di Maria, who managed to fool Ousmane Dembele to get in the box, before the Barcelona winger committed a foul on the Juventus star. Szymon Marciniak didn't doubt and pointed to the penalty spot.

Messi scored his sixth goal at Qatar 2022, his best production at a World Cup so far. Hugo Lloris went to the other way, the ball got in and the Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium went wild. Watch the video of his goal here.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores penalty kick in 2022 World Cup final

