Lionel Messi has once again given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot, this time against Croatia at the Qatar 2022 semifinals. Check out here the video of his goal.

It's happened again. For the fourth time at Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi has put Argentina in front. This time, the PSG star scored a penalty kick to open the score against Croatia in the World Cup semifinals.

The Argentine legend has extended his tally to five goals in Qatar, becoming Argentina's all-time top scorer at World Cups with 11 goals to his name. Three of his goals in this tournament came from the penalty spot.

Julian Alvarez was struck by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the box, which is why referee Daniele Orsato didn't doubt. Messi made sure of giving his side the lead with a powerful strike that sent the fans wild.

Watch: Lionel Messi puts Argentina in front vs. Croatia with penalty goal

