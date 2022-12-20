Argentine stars are ready to celebrate with their compatriots. However, things could've gone south as soon as they arrived in their homeland.

Well, they're finally home. Lionel Messi and Argentina brought back the FIFA World Cup trophy to the South American nation for the first time since Diego Maradona pulled it off in Mexico way back in 1986.

Needless to say, this meant more to one of the most soccer-obsessed nations on Earth, not to mention the fact that this might as well be Messi's final shot at achieving the only milestone that was still pending on his résumé.

So, it wasn't surprising to see the local government declare a national holiday, so thousands of Argentineans could join the party and welcome their heroes back into the nation. That's the least they could do.

FIFA World Cup: Argentina Players Nearly Hit Power Line During Celebrations

But things could've gone south in the blink of an eye for the World Cup champions. As soon as they touched base and started riding alongside the thousands of supporters, they nearly hit a power line.

Things were so close that Leandro Paredes even dropped his hat in the midst of chaos. So, don't be surprised to see that hat going up for auction in local marketplaces for quite a steep price.

C'mon, guys. Watch out!