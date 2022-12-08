Argentina and the Netherlands will play a duel with a lot of history in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. Here we tell you who Antonio Mateu Lahoz is, the main referee of this interesting game.

The quarterfinals of Qatar 2022 will have a duel with a lot of history when Argentina and the Netherlands face each other. Here we will tell you who Antonio Mateu Lahoz is, who will be the main referee of this interesting game. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Undoubtedly one of the most intense confrontations of the quarterfinals, since it is about two historical teams of the World Cup and that have starred in 5 games against each other in this competition. Except for the round of 16, they played in all instances: group stage, quarterfinal, semifinal and even a final (Argentina 1978).

The Netherlands were one of the strongest in the group stage, obtaining 7 points out of 9 possible, product of two wins and 1 draw. In the round of 16 they defeated the United States with great authority. Argentina started with a surprise loss to Saudi Arabia, although all their games were wins afterwards. They suffered in the final against Australia, although overall the team was solid.

The referee of Netherlands vs Argentina

Antonio Mateu Lahoz, 45, born in Valencia, Spain is a referee mainly for Spain's La Liga, and has been a FIFA referee since 2011. He was judge in the 2020-2021 Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea. In addition, he participated in the Under-20 World Cups, the Olympic Games and also in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

