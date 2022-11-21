For the Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group phase, Argentina will play against Saudi Arabia. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this interesting game.

One of the main candidates to win the group, and also the title, Argentina begin their journey in this Qatar 2022 World Cup against Saudi Arabia, one of the best teams on the Asian continent and which seeks to be the surprise of the competition. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this game. You can see this game in the USA on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the first game of the last Copa America champions. Argentina arrive with much better feelings for this World Cup than for Russia 2018, where the team was going through a deep crisis that was reflected in the poor results they obtained. This year they seek to improve what has been done and are candidates to reach the final instances.

Their rivals are a team that seeks to surprise in this World Cup, since they are not favorites to advance to the round of 16. Saudi Arabia have been one of the best teams in the Asian qualifiers, in which they won their group (the B) loosely. Although they know it will be a difficult game, they will do everything possible to complicate the Argentine favorites.

The referee for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

The Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will deliver justice. His assistants are also Slovenian: Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. The fourth official will be the Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye.

