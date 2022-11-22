France came back from a 0-1 disadvantage and defeated Australia 4-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, who score twice; Kylian Mbappé and Adrien Rabiot. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Australia’s goal 10 minutes into the game, at the end, didn’t mean anything. With goals from Olivier Giroud (2), Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe, France turned around the match (4-1) and got their first three points to start their journey at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After Argentina’s surprising defeat against Saudi Arabia, Craig Goodwin’s goal for Australia against the current’s world champions put everyone on alert. However, Graham Arnold’s side couldn’t do much when Didier Deschamps’ pupils found the space to attack.

Giroud, who didn’t score at Russia 2018, finally found the net twice, and he’s now tied with Thierry Henry as the top goalscorer of the French national team. However, it was Adrien Rabiot who tied the score and then Kylian Mbappe sealed the victory. Check out the funniest memes and reactions of the match.

Mbappe, Giroud and Rabiot destroy Australia: Funniest memes and reactions

While Australia had the opportunity to put themselves 2-0 up, the Socceroos couldn’t take advantage of their chances. And France didn’t forgive them. However, fans took notice of Australia’s poor defense against the French. Check out what social media is saying:

