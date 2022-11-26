Belgium and Morocco will face each other for Matchday 2 of the group stage of Qatar 2022. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this very interesting game.

For Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage, the favorites to win the group, Belgium, will face tough African team, Morocco in a duel that promises to be very intense. Here we tell you who will be the referee of the match. Remember that in the United States you can see it through FuboTV (free trial).

Group F is possibly the most even of all those in this Qatar 2022 World Cup. The first two games of Matchday 1 were testimony to them, since in both cases they were highly contested games where few differences could be drawn from one another. That is why every game in this group promises to be intense and interesting.

Belgium began by winning 1-0 against Canada in a game where the Canadians were superior for many moments without being able to make a difference. Now they will seek to improve their performance and seek qualification. Morocco will also be looking for a result that allows them to continue dreaming of the round of 16.

Referee for Belgium vs Morocco

The main referee of this game will be the Mexican Referee Cesar Ramos. Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Morin; Assistant Referee 2: Miguel Hernandez. Fourth Official: Yoshimi Tamashita.

