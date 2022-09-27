Almost every single team has revealed their home and away kits for Qatar 2022 and Brazil is one of those. Here are the home and away jerseys they will be wearing in the next FIFA World Cup.

For the oddsmakers, Brazil arrives to Qatar 2022 as the favorite team to win the tourney. In the next FIFA World Cup, the Canarinha will use a home and away jersey that has astonished every single soccer fan.

Brazil is a very strong national team and of course they are under the spotlight for what they can do next November. They undoubtedly have some of the most important soccer stars nowadays, but they must prove their value in the biggest scenery in the sport.

For this tournament, Brazilhas what some might call a 'good problem'. In most of the positions, Tite, the team's coach, has at least two solid options that could be starters, but he must select the best 11 for his initial squad.

Brazil's home jersey for Qatar 2022

Brazil's home jersey for Qatar 2022 has, as always, a vibrant yellow color in all the surface. The details are in green and blue to complete the flag's colors. It also has a pattern that represents the jaguar, a distinctive animal of the country.

Brazil's away jersey for Qatar 2022

The jaguar is also represented in Brazil's away jersey, but only in the sleeves, where a green color in the back contrasts with the dark blue to show the animal print.