Brazil face off with Switzerland in their second match of Group G in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out who will be the referee for this important game at Stadium 974.

Brazil vs Switzerland: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group G match?

Brazil and Switzerland clash at Stadium 974 on Monday, November 28, looking for their second victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and a ticket to the Round of 16. At the same time, a win by any of these teams would put them in the driver's seat to take the first place of Group G.

Brazil had a bittersweet debut in the World Cup. On the good side, Tite's team showed why they're one of the candidates to win it all after an impressive 2-0 victory over Serbia. Nevertheless, the victory came with a huge price to pay. Neymar and Danilo have been oficially ruled out for the rest of the group stage.

Meanwhile, Switzerland quietly are close to their third consecutive World Cup at least reaching the Round of 16. Remember this team sent Italy to the playoffs in the UEFA qualifers, so they could be surprise in Qatar. Switzerland suffered a lot in the first half of their opener against Cameroon. Nevertheless, they got a 1-0 triumph over the Indomitable Lions with a goal from Breel Embolo.

Who will be the referee for Brazil vs Switzerland?

Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros from El Salvador will be the referee for the game between Brazil and Switzerland. The 31-year old has a degree in Chemistry and teaches this subject back in his country. He became international in 2018 and has experience in tournaments such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League.

Ivan Arcides Barton got the best grade of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after his performance in the game between Germany and Japan. By the way, that crew prevented Manuel Neuer from using the One Love's campaign armband.

For the game between Brazil and Switzerland in Group G, David Jonathan Moran Santos (El Salvador) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Zachari Zeegelaar (Suriname) will be Assistant Referee 2. Said Martinez (Honduras) will be the Fourth Official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.