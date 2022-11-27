Cameroon will play against Serbia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be the duel between the two teams that lost in Matchday 1, so this game is all or nothing. If one of the two loses, he will be practically eliminated. Cameroon had a debut with a 1-0 defeat against Switzerland. The Africans played a good game, but they couldn't create clear scoring situations.
Serbia also had a difficult debut against Brazil. It was a 2-0 defeat, although in their case it was not so bad since, especially in the second half, the Brazilians could have scored more goals. The good news for the Balkan team is that the difference was not greater, and they still depend on themselves to advance to the next round.
Cameroon vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time
Cameroon will face Serbia in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Monday, November 28 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Cameroon: 11:00 AM
Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 4:00 AM
Croatia: 11:00 AM
Denmark: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
Egypt: 12:00 PM
France: 11:00 AM
Germany: 11:00 AM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 PM
Iran: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 10:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 11:00 AM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Japan: 7:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 11:00 AM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 11:00 AM
Poland: 11:00 AM
Portugal: 10:00 AM
Qatar: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Senegal: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 6:00 AM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
South Korea: 7:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 AM
Sweden: 11:00 AM
Switzerland: 11:00 AM
Tanzania: 1:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM
Tunisia: 11:00 AM
Uganda: 1:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 10:00 AM
United States: 5:00 AM (ET)
Cameroon vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: CRTV Sports, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Maximum 3
Canada: TSN4, TSN1, TSN3, TSN5, TSN App, RDS App, RDS, TSN.ca
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Magenta Sport, MagentaTV
Ghana: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GiTV Sports+
India: Voot Select, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, Mentari TV, SCTV
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Ireland: STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITVX, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: Fuji TV, Abema TV
South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Malaysia: Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, RTM TV2, Astro Arena 2, Astro Go
Mexico: TUDN Live, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Channel 5 Televisa
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP2, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport CSN, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, UBC TV, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
