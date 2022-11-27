In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Cameroon will face Serbia. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Cameroon will play against Serbia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the duel between the two teams that lost in Matchday 1, so this game is all or nothing. If one of the two loses, he will be practically eliminated. Cameroon had a debut with a 1-0 defeat against Switzerland. The Africans played a good game, but they couldn't create clear scoring situations.

Serbia also had a difficult debut against Brazil. It was a 2-0 defeat, although in their case it was not so bad since, especially in the second half, the Brazilians could have scored more goals. The good news for the Balkan team is that the difference was not greater, and they still depend on themselves to advance to the next round.

Cameroon vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Cameroon will face Serbia in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Monday, November 28 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Iran: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Qatar: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Senegal: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 6:00 AM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

South Korea: 7:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

Tanzania: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM

Tunisia: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 1:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Cameroon vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: CRTV Sports, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Maximum 3

Canada: TSN4, TSN1, TSN3, TSN5, TSN App, RDS App, RDS, TSN.ca

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Magenta Sport, MagentaTV

Ghana: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GiTV Sports+

India: Voot Select, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, Mentari TV, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Ireland: STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITVX, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: Fuji TV, Abema TV

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, RTM TV2, Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: TUDN Live, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Channel 5 Televisa

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP2, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport CSN, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, UBC TV, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

