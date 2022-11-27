In what will be the second Matchday of the Qatar 2022 group stage, Cameroon will face Serbia. Here we will tell you who will be the referee of this interesting game.

In a game that could be decisive, Cameroon and Serbia will face each other in what will be Matchday 2 of the group stage of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we will tell you who will be the referee of this interesting game. Remember that in the United States you can see it through FuboTV (free trial).

The two teams began their participation in the World Cup with defeat. In the case of Cameroon, it was 1-0 against Switzerland, in what was a fairly even game, but in which they couldn't make a difference. They need the victory to reach the final Matchday with chances.

The same thing happens to Serbia, but in their case the defeat was 2-0 against Brazil. Of course, losing can never be good, but taking into account how the game went, the result wasn't so bad as Brazil were much better especially in the second half. Like Cameroon, they need victory to reach the final Matchday with any chances.

Referee of Cameroon vs Serbia

The main referee of this group G game will be the Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed from UAE. Assistant Referee 1: Mohamed Al-Hammadi; Assistant Referee 2: Hasan Al-Mahri. Fourth Official: Ma Ning.

