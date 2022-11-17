Qatar 2022 might be the last FIFA World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo, who expects to take Portugal to the promised land. In a recent interview, he revealed his predicted final wouldn't be against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

The moment we've been waiting for is here: Qatar 2022 is upon us. From now on, the only thing the soccer community will talk about is the FIFA World Cup, which could be the last in Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant career.

Portugal will once again head into the big tournament led by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who continues to challenge Father Time at 37. Ronaldo may not be going through the best of times at Manchester United, but he's still excited about this competition.

The Portuguese national team will make its debut on Thursday, Nov. 24, against Ghana, later taking on Uruguay and South Korea. Speaking about a hypothetical final, Ronaldo said he doesn't expect to face Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his predicted Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final

In a Q&A with LiveScore, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about a potential final between Portugal and Brazil in this year's World Cup. He didn't mind to reveal his expectations, saying he constantly tells Manchester United teammate Casemiro that will be the final in Qatar.

"I hope so. I joke with Casemiro and I say the final will be Portugal - Brazil," Ronaldo said, though he acknowledged it won't be easy. "Wow, will be a dream. To be honest. It's World Cup. It's the most difficult competition in the world.

"I'm dreaming of that, I know it will be tough, it will be difficult, but dreaming it's free and I'm dreaming all the time. So for me, the most important thing, to be there, to compete," Ronaldo added.

In their last World Cup appearance, Portugal failed to get past the round of 16. Will Ronaldo take his nation further in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.