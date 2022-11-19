Denmark will go up against Tunisia at Education City Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in game of group D. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The favorites to advance to the Round of 16 in this group are France, although the Danish are going to be their main threat. In the last European competitions Denmark showed how dangerous they can be, reaching the semifinals in the Euro played in 2021 and being close to reach the final four in the latest UEFA Nations League. They were also almost spotless in the qualifiers winning their first nine games in a row, and only losing in the last matchday when their lead was secured with much ease.

Tunisia had a much more complicated path to Qatar 2022. They won their group on their last game, and then moved on to a head-to-head against Mali. The job wasn’t easy after they won 1-0 away, but they could hold on to that advantage. Although they will need to improve from their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated by Burkina Faso, since this will be a tougher opponent.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Date

Denmark will clash with Tunisia on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, November 22. The game will be played at Education City Stadium.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia in the US

The game between Denmark and Tunisia on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, and Telemundo.

