The Ecuadorian national team had some good players in the past, but there is one last name that connects it to the present. That is the surname Valencia that both Antonio and Enner have. Check out if they are brothers.

The Qatar 2022 Cup World started with Ecuador playing a game against the hosts on November 20. In that 2-0 win over Qatar there were a lot of things to highlight. Although one of them was of course Enner Valencia.

There aren’t many high-profile names in their roster, so the striker appears as the most important player they have. For the Argentinian head coach Gustavo Alfaro, he is not only their top scorer, but he is also a leader being the captain of the team.

Valencia is the key for Ecuador to continue their journey in Qatar. He even scored the goals that gave them the victory on Matchday 1, so he is their star. His brilliant performance there brought up the question of if he is the brother of former Manchester United’s Antonio, though.

Are Antonio and Enner Valencia related?

Ecuador began with a great game thanks to their striker’s efficiency. He scored twice after a goal that was erased by a minimal offside call, so he was the center of attention in the opening day. Something that a lot of people wanted to know is if he is related to another former Ecuadorian player like Antonio Valencia.

Although they share their last name Enner and Antonio are not brothers. They have the same surname, but that is not the only thing in common between them since both became leaders of the national team.

For the majority the most famous one of these will probably be Antonio given his past in Manchester United. The defender / midfielder was a steady presence in the English club, where he played from 2009 to 2019. In 2021 he announced his retirement from soccer.

