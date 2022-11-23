The German national team have won 4 World Cup’s in their history, but they have also had the shame of going home in the first round.

An old saying in soccer and at the World Cup is “soccer is a game between eleven players, where usually there is always a Germany goal”, well that was the case in their opening match against Japan, but with a shocking loss 2-1. Shūichi Gonda was a wall in goal as Germany could not break down Japan who caught them on the counterattack.

For Germany it was their return to the World Cup after a quick exit in 2018. Still old demons came back to haunt them as they were not able to break down an opponent that the Germans should have defeated if they aspire to win the World Cup.

How many times has Germany been eliminated in the first round of the FIFA World Cup? Find out below!

How many times have Germany been eliminated in the first round at the World Cup?

A total of two times, in 1938, in the third tournament the Germans went 0-1-1 in their two games and were not able to continue in the old knockout format used at the time.

In 2018 the defending champions went 1-2-0, losing two matches against Mexico and South Korea but defeating Sweden, it was not enough as Germany were last in their group.