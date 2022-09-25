The reigning FIFA World Cup champion returns to stage. France will try to repeat its 2018 title this year, with two of the nicest jerseys of the tournament. Here are their home and away kits for Qatar 2022.

Throughout history, France has had beautiful jerseys and Qatar 2022 won't be the exception. For this FIFA World Cup, Les Bleus will have two of the nicest home and away kits, so here are all the details about them.

The reigning FIFA World Cup champion will try to repeat the dose this year and become the third back-to-back national team to win this tournament. Of course the task won't be easy, but they have a very competitive roster to dream about it.

Their moment is not the best, though. In the 2022 UEFA Nations League, they were almost relegated to League B as they only got 5 points (1-2-3 record); only 1 more unit than Austria.

But the FIFA World Cup is a whole different story. This tournament will be a tough task for them, but stars like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema or Antoine Griezmann, put the odds in their favor to be one of top contenders to take the trophy back home.

France's home jersey for Qatar 2022

France's home kit for Qatar 2022 is, as usual, very elegant and it doesn't vary much from previous editions. The dark blue is the main color and there are some geometric patterns through all the jersey to give texture to it. The details are in a gold color as the numbers and the player's names.

France's away jersey for Qatar 2022

With France's away jersey the story is different. In this version, Nike, official sponsor, selected some images regarding the nation's country life such as animals, buildings or nature to put them in a grey/blue light tone.