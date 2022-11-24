France will take on Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream free this appealing game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Matchday 1 had some teams that confirmed their candidacy and France was among them. They will face Denmark hoping to already secure a spot in the next round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

France started slowly in their opening game being 1-0 down early, but they came back quickly with a lot of authority. Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud had brilliant performances that helped them beat Australia 4-1. Although they had yet another injury in Lucas Hernández, they showed they still have a complete roster. A win here will put them in the round of 16.

Denmark was on the other end when it comes to expectations. They were a potential challenger for the first place, though they began poorly. The game vs Tunisia had them as the favorites, but they only got a 0-0 tie. Their level was so low that now they don’t have much room for errors. The Danish need to be a better team if they want to make things tough for the French.

France vs Denmark: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

France vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

France vs Denmark: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Most games that include teams from one continent have interesting antecedents to keep in mind. But in this occasion it is even more curious given how often they played against each other. Something that was a coincidence during the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw was that they were set to share the group again like in Russia 2018.

The match played on June 18 ended up being a 0-0 tie. Although there are two more recent clashes between them in the Nations League. These squads were in group A and Denmark won both of their matchups. They first beat France away 2-1 on June 3, but then they repeated with a 2-0 home victory on September 25 to finish their participation.

How to watch France vs Denmark in the US

France vs Denmark: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as an uneven game. This clash has the defending champions as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are France at -137. The odds for a victory by Denmark are at +380. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +260.

