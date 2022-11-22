Germany play against Japan at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Germany and Japan meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM (ET). The Germans are dangerous, but the Japanese are smarter. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Germany are favorites thanks to their current squad full of top players and most of them play in Germany, although a few play in England and Spain.

Japan lost a recent game against Canada that exposed some holes in the defensive line, but a recent win against United States 2-0 during the Kirin Challenge Cup was another of Japan's strong results in 2022 against 'big teams'.

Germany probable lineup

Germany aren't playing as strong as before, during 2022 they drew five games and won just three, including a 0-1 loss against Hungary.

Thomas Müller is the key player to score the goals, he has 118 caps and 44 goals, but Serge Gnabry will be at Muller's side to prevent all the responsibility from falling on Muller's shoulders.

This is the likely Germany’s lineup for this game: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rüdiger, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle, Lukas Klostermann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry.

Japan probable lineup

Japan didn't have to make a big effort during the Asians qualifiers, but they used the Kirin Challenge Cup to play some friendly games against big teams and the results were good, the only losses were against Brazil and Tunisia. They won against Ghana, United States, Paraguay.

Gaku Shibasaki will be the playmaker in the midfield, he has 60 caps and 3 goals playing for Japan. Takuma Asano is the top Japanese forward with 37 caps and 7 goals.

This is the likely Japan’s lineup for this game: Eiji Kawashima, Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Wataru Endo, Gaku Shibasaki, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.