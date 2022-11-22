The beginning of group E will have a title candidate like Germany playing against Japan. This Qatar 2022 World Cup game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium. Read along to know who the referee of this clash will be.

Germany vs Japan: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group E match?

One of the top title contenders in the Qatar 2022 World Cup will make their appearance. It’s going to be in the match where Germany will take on Japan in the opening of group E. Find out who will be the referee of this game.

Germany start as favorites to win the championship for the outstanding squad they have. Although Toni Kroos will not be in it, they have multiple players in the list of most expensive participants of this tournament showing how good they could be. In Russia 2018 they were last in the group, so they will be looking forward to leave that behind.

Japan had a really good performance four years ago after they advanced to the round of 16 in a very unusual way. The Fair Play was the tiebreaker that worked in their favor over Senegal, but then they almost took down Belgium in a 3-2 thrilling loss. The Japanese will need a solid team since they also have Spain in the group.

Who is the referee of Germany vs Japan going to be?

The game that will open group E seems a bit unbalanced with Germany as a favorite, although the Qatar 2022 World Cup already had surprises. Japan will be hoping to copy what Saudi Arabia did with Argentina, but it won’t be easy.

There were some referees that caught a lot of attention based on their decisions. That makes that information important. In this case, the person in charge of the match will be Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros. David Jonathan Morán Santos will be the assistant referee 1, Zachari Zeegelaar the assistant referee 2, and Said Martínez the fourth official.

