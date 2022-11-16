Ghana will play against Switzerland at Al Nahyan Stadium in a 2022 international friendly as both try to get ready for the FIFA World Cup. Stay here to find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

This 2022 international friendly game might be one of the most interesting matchups this week since it includes to Qatar 2022 teams. Here, Ghana will battle Switzerland at Al Nahyan Stadium before they travel to the FIFA World Cup. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Ghana was one of the five countries that made the cut for the main event in the African qualifiers. But their journey wasn’t easy since they barely took down South Africa in the groups round. The head-to-head was as even when they faced Nigeria for a spot in the FIFA World Cup. Although they could make it through, and they will be going up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Switzerland’s journey wasn’t simple either. Although they ended up knocking down a giant in their way, since they finished first over four-time FIFA World Cup champions Italy. They had an undefeated run in the UEFA qualifiers, so they will be a team to look out for. The Swiss will be in group G with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Ghana vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time

Ghana will clash with Switzerland at Al Nahyan Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game this Thursday, November 17.



Argentina: 7:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Israel: 12:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Ghana vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Canais Globo, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Ghana: GTV Sports+

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Norway: VG+

Spain: Gol Mundial

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei

