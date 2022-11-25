Iran and USMNT clash off at the Al Thumama Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Iran vs USMNT: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage

Iran and United States will meet at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on the third matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 3 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their third overall meeting. Expectedly, the United States men's national team have emerged victorious once so far, while Iran have no wins. The remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on January 16, 2000, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of Qatar 2022.

Iran vs USMNT: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group B Matchday 3 game between Iran and USMNT will be played on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Iran vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iran vs USMNT

The game to be played between Iran and USMNT on the third matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo.

