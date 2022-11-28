The Iranians want to qualify at all costs and they are willing to destroy the USMNT's defense with constant attacks, but the game's referee is ready with his yellow and red cards to stop any kind of excessive violence. Check here who he is.

Iran vs USMNT: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group B match?

This will be another of the intense games of the day, as Iran and the USMNT must fight until the end to win this 2022 FIFA World Cup game, they want to win the second or first spot of the Group B standings.

Group B is tight like other groups, England is the group leader with 4 points, Iran have 3 points, United States 2 points and Wales 1 point. Anything could happen during the last Group B games.

The favorite to win this game is the USMNT, but they are slight favorites, Iran have dangerous forwards that could break the USMNT's defense.

Who is the referee of the Iran vs USMNT game?

The perfect referee does not exist, but Antonio Mateu Lahoz is very close to being the referee that every national team would like to officiate at their games. Lahoz will be the referee for the Iran vs USMNT game, he has experience as a FIFA World Cup referee since 2018, and in 2022 in Qatar he already officiated a game (Qatar vs Senegal).

During his first 2022 FIFA World Cup game, Lahoz booked six different players, in a single game he used six yellow cards. Lahoz is a referee who likes fair play without fouls.

Among the oldest referees in the world is Antonio Matue Lahoz, he is 45 years old, his experience as a referee dates from the 1999-2002 Third Division season in Spain.