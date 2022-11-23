Germany were stunned by Japan in their first game at Qatar 2022, which is why many wonder whether the four-time world champions are already out of the FIFA World Cup.

The soccer community might be witnessing one of the craziest FIFA World Cups in history. Only a day after Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia, Japan pulled off a shock against Germany in a memorable come-from-behind victory at Qatar 2022.

Hans-Dieter Flick's men shone for much of the game, but only Ilkay Gundogan managed to score from the penalty spot. Eventually, their lack of accuracy proved costly as the Asian team turned things around in the blink of an eye.

Ritsu Doan put the Japanese side level at the 75th minute, and only eight minutes later, Takuma Asano put his team in front to shock the world. In the wake of this unexpected defeat in their debut, many wonder whether Germany are already eliminated from Qatar 2022.

Is Germany out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? What results would they need to qualify

Germany are not eliminated from the 2022 World Cup yet, they still have two games left in Group E to try and seal a place in the knockout stage. They may have started on the wrong foot, but Hansi Flick's boys still control their own destiny.

Group rivals Spain and Costa Rica have yet to face each other, so Germany would have to wait for that result to have a clearer outlook. In the event they draw, Germany can still aspire to finish atop the group — but another defeat would leave them out of the tournament.

Even if there's a winner in Spain-Costa Rica, Germany's mission would be the same: to win the next two games, trying to score as many goals as possible while conceding as few as possible in case there has to be a tiebreaker.

Germany could even draw one of their next two games and still have chances to qualify, so this isn't over yet. But of course, the margin for error is small. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

